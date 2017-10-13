USA Today Sports

October 13, 2017
Is there anything that surprised you about the NBA? Malcolm Delaney: The biggest thing for me was a lot of the off-the-court stuff. To me, basketball is basketball. Clearly, the NBA has more skilled athletes and a ton of talent, but it’s still basketball. For me, it was more about the time management and handling your off-court stuff. Like when you get into a city, you can do whatever you want to do. In Europe, you’re almost treated like a college athlete. You have a schedule for everything; you have to eat dinner with the team every night, you eat breakfast with the team, you can’t go out… There are rules for everything. In the NBA, they treat you like an adult and it’s on you every night whether you’re prepared to play or not. That was the biggest thing for me. That and the fact that we play so many games that there isn’t a lot of time for practices, so getting into a rhythm is tough. If I had a bad game in Europe, I’m used to having practice to get my rhythm back. In the NBA, you could play a bad game and then have another game the next night or only have a walk-through before the next game. You just have to manage your time well and put the work in yourself.
What are some things that NBA fans don’t realize about playing overseas? You see some crazy stuff. Malcolm Delaney: Hmm, what’s the craziest thing I’ve seen? I was never in a situation where I felt threatened because FIBA pretty much regulated everything by the time I played Euroleague. But when I played in Belgrade, Serbia, they had the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Those Red Star fans are diehard. It’s like life or death for them! Being in an arena with 23,000 of them is pretty tough. I don’t think NBA fans realize everything an American player has to deal with overseas. When we go over there, they expect us to be the star player so the pressure is on. And if the team struggles, the blame is on you. If anything happens, the Americans are the first to go. It’s tough being an American player overseas
Adrian Wojnarowski: Jim Dolan made the decision to hire him, and Phil (Jackson) told him what it was going to be, which was, and I don’t think Dolan understood what he meant, which was ‘I’m bringing a system and a philosophy, this core of belief about how’re going to play. We’re gonna play with the triangle, and that’s gonna be an organizational mandate.” And in Phil’s mind, you talk with people around him, Phil somehow believed that the triangle would survive him in New York, that he would leave someday but they would continuing running the triangle, that the Knicks would be a triangle organization.
