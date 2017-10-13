What are some things that NBA fans don’t realize about playing overseas? You see some crazy stuff. Malcolm Delaney: Hmm, what’s the craziest thing I’ve seen? I was never in a situation where I felt threatened because FIBA pretty much regulated everything by the time I played Euroleague. But when I played in Belgrade, Serbia, they had the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Those Red Star fans are diehard. It’s like life or death for them! Being in an arena with 23,000 of them is pretty tough. I don’t think NBA fans realize everything an American player has to deal with overseas. When we go over there, they expect us to be the star player so the pressure is on. And if the team struggles, the blame is on you. If anything happens, the Americans are the first to go. It’s tough being an American player overseas
