Sam Amick: Those two Hawks second rounders are for 2019 and 2020, for those keeping score. Rebuilding squad picks up a few more assets.
October 13, 2017 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard is not expected to play in Wednesday’s season opener against Minnesota at the AT&T Center, coach Gregg Popovich said Friday. “He won’t be available,” Popovich said before the Spurs’ preseason finale against Houston.
Popovich said there remains no timetable for Leonard’s return, even beyond Wednesday’s opener. “I don’t gauge it,” Popovich said. “He’s still rehabbing and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. I try not to qualify it.”
Royce Young: With tomorrow the non-guaranteed cut deadline, likely outcome is both Christon and Canaan are waived and OKC keeps the 15th spot open.
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni says Chris Paul will not play tonight as a precaution. Said Chris bumped knees with someone the other night. Will be fine for the opener. #Rockets