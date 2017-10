Becky Hammon played eight seasons for the San Antonio Stars, and was the face of the franchise during its glory years. She has her No. 25 retired in the rafters at the AT&T Center, the only WNBA player to achieve that honor in the Alamo City. So Hammon’s reaction to the news San Antonio is poised to lose the only WNBA franchise it has ever known was not surprising. “It sucks,” Hammon said