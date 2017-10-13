A Cleveland team source with knowledge of the trade with Atlanta told ESPN the Cavs sent out $3 million cash to the Hawks and also the lesser of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ and Los Angeles Lakers’ 2019 second round pick as well as the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2019 second round pick (protected 56-60) along with Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder.
October 13, 2017 | 8:23 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets signed forward Danuel House Jr. He was not in camp with any team so they will have the G League rights to him if he is released.
Jason Quick: Stotts says Lillard, CJ, Turner, Aminu and Harkless will not play tonight. Also, no Shabazz Napier (hamstring)
David Hardisty: New Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta sitting courtside for this one, wearing all black for a game against the Spurs.
Dave McMenamin: The Cavs say that Kevin Love went through warmups and didn’t feel right (body felt tight) so they held him out. Expected to play Tuesday.
Becky Hammon played eight seasons for the San Antonio Stars, and was the face of the franchise during its glory years. She has her No. 25 retired in the rafters at the AT&T Center, the only WNBA player to achieve that honor in the Alamo City. So Hammon’s reaction to the news San Antonio is poised to lose the only WNBA franchise it has ever known was not surprising. “It sucks,” Hammon said.
For Hammon, now an assistant coach with the NBA’s Spurs, the planned move struck a chord. “I’m sad,” Hammon told the Express-News before the Spurs’ preseason game in Houston on Friday. “I put a lot of literal blood, sweat and tears into that team. I’m more sad for the young girls and boys in the area. I’m sad for the next generation.”
October 13, 2017 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
The Boston Celtics announced Friday that they signed former Washington Wizards big man Daniel Ochefu. The Celtics will waive Ochefu and then sign him to their G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, a source told Celtics Wire.