USA Today Sports

A Cleveland team source with knowledge of the trade wit…

1 hour ago via ESPN
A Cleveland team source with knowledge of the trade with Atlanta told ESPN the Cavs sent out $3 million cash to the Hawks and also the lesser of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ and Los Angeles Lakers’ 2019 second round pick as well as the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2019 second round pick (protected 56-60) along with Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Kay Felder Trade
More HoopsHype Rumors
October 13, 2017 | 8:23 pm EDT Update
Becky Hammon played eight seasons for the San Antonio Stars, and was the face of the franchise during its glory years. She has her No. 25 retired in the rafters at the AT&T Center, the only WNBA player to achieve that honor in the Alamo City. So Hammon’s reaction to the news San Antonio is poised to lose the only WNBA franchise it has ever known was not surprising. “It sucks,” Hammon said.
6 mins ago via San Antonio Express-News

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

October 13, 2017 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
Home