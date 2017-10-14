Michael Cunningham: #ATLHawks to waive Quinn Cook, Tyle…
Michael Cunningham: #ATLHawks to waive Quinn Cook, Tyler Cavanaugh and Jeremy Evans
October 13, 2017 | 10:04 pm EDT Update
Brad Turner: The Clippers signed guard Ike Iroegbu contract to play on their G-League team. He’ll be in uniform for Clips tonight against the Lakers.
Sean Cunningham: Warriors just announced they’ve released Trevor Thompson. His signing was announced around 10am this morning.
The Clippers are resting many of their players tonight, including Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Danilo Gallinari, Austin Rivers, Milos Teodosic, Patrick Beverley and Sam Decker