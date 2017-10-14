The Hawks and Cavaliers have completed a trade that will bring Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder to Atlanta along with two future second-round draft picks and cash. The Hawks soon will waive Jefferson and Felder. The draft pick in 2019 will be the lesser of the Lakers and Timberwolves selections. The 2020 pick is a protected pick from Portland.
Michael Scotto: Philadelphia 76ers will sign former Ohio State forward Marc Loving, a league source told @BBallInsiders.
The Warriors have waived guard Georges Niang and forward Michael Gbinije, the team announced in a press release. Both men were second-round picks in last year’s NBA draft.
October 14, 2017 | 8:58 am EDT Update
In many ways, the Cavs’ positioning is remarkable, given James’ likely free agency next summer and the overwhelming view from outside the organization that things were coming apart at the seams in the offseason. “I think he loves it here,” said Wade, who along with James and new general manager Koby Altman agreed to interviews with cleveland.com to preview the Cavs’ 2017-18 season, which begins Tuesday against the Boston Celtics. “I could see his mood and being around these guys and everyone that’s here,” Wade continued. “Obviously we’ve gotta win ball games, everything’s gotta go right and we gotta stay together to continue to have that mood, but right now he’s in a great place.”
“I was never frustrated throughout the summer,” James said. “I don’t know where those reports came from. I was enjoying my summer with my family. So, I felt the organization was going to do what’s best for the organization. That’s their job, so, I wasn’t bothered at all.”
According to Miller, a group of them were preparing to film a scene for the “Uncle Drew” movie when their attention was pulled elsewhere. “We were in this small, hot, cramped van getting ready to shoot a scene and all of our phones ding at the same time, except for Kyrie,” Miller said. “He didn’t have his phone.” After Webber, Miller and Robinson realized what happened, they briefly pondered the best way to break the news to Irving and settled on blurting it out. “And we’re looking at one other like, ‘Should we tell him?’” Miller said. “Obviously, we had to tell him because he was, like, right in front of us, so we all showed him the phone.”