According to Miller, a group of them were preparing to film a scene for the “Uncle Drew” movie when their attention was pulled elsewhere. “We were in this small, hot, cramped van getting ready to shoot a scene and all of our phones ding at the same time, except for Kyrie,” Miller said. “He didn’t have his phone.” After Webber, Miller and Robinson realized what happened, they briefly pondered the best way to break the news to Irving and settled on blurting it out. “And we’re looking at one other like, ‘Should we tell him?’” Miller said. “Obviously, we had to tell him because he was, like, right in front of us, so we all showed him the phone.”