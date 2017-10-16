The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced that …
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced that General Manager/Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk will be featured on a weekly segment this season on SportsRadio 92-2 The Game, the team’s official sports talk partner and flagship station. Schlenk was hired on May 25, 2017 after spending 12 seasons with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
October 16, 2017 | 12:59 pm EDT Update
The Cavaliers intend to honor Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night with a video tribute during Cleveland’s season-opening tilt against Irving’s Boston Celtics. Irving, the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavs in 2011 who made the game-winning 3-point shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, will play his first NBA game in another team’s uniform when the Celtics take the court at The Q.
Gary Washburn: #Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said he is unsure if LeBron James will play tomorrow but is preparing as if he will. #Celtics
Joe Vardon: Much has been made about the ‘chaos’ surrounding the Cavs over the summer. Was there a point where you felt it, too? Koby Altman: I mean, there was certainly a shock when you come to the office and David Griffin’s not there. The leader of the franchise and an incredible mentor to me. But, we’ve dealt with an incredible scrutiny nationally, locally, the outside narrative of chaos. We don’t listen to that. We’ve gone through that. Actually our most controversial year was when we won the championship. We made a coaching change midseason. And so we deal with that stuff, we just put our head down and go. We sort of ignore the noise. And throughout the offseason we were making positive additions. Again, the outside narrative wasn’t that, but every addition we made: from Jose Calderon, re-signing Kyle Korver, bringing Jeff Green in, Derrick Rose. These are really positive incremental steps to getting better, and that’s, we thought the team we were going to bring back was championship level. We’re going to add to get incrementally better.
Koby Altman: Obviously the Kyrie happened and sort of gave us a chance to reshuffle the deck and gave us a unique opportunity to (reshuffle the deck), but as this was going on, no, we weren’t wavering. We weren’t like ‘oh my God, what are we going to do?’ We knew we had a great team still. We were just incrementally trying to get better.
Joe Vardon (cleveland.com): So, you once worked in real estate? Koby Altman: I graduated from Middlebury College, a prestigious liberal arts school in New England where you think when you graduate that you have to go make money. All my friends went into finance or banking or whatever the case may be. I had no business background at all, so I said let me try to do something to put some business onto my resume so I started out in commercial real estate. We sold apartment buildings and I did pretty well at the start, so I was like, ‘let me stay into that.’ It probably was about three years before I really felt like I missed basketball. But that real estate background really prepared me for this job and any walk of life in terms of negotiation, dealing with people, very important people, very wealthy people that are motivated.
October 16, 2017 | 12:19 pm EDT Update
Rockets center Clint Capela will become a restricted free agent next off-season, a person with knowledge of the Rockets’ plans said. The team and its starting center will let the today’s deadline to reach an agreement on a contract extension pass.