“We’ve had a steep education curve,” Feigin says. “We might have a perception of what a small-market NBA team is. But physical, geographic market size no longer matters in the NBA. More than 50% of our impressions come from outside the U.S. We are broadcasting in 215 countries around the world. When you have one of the top 10 players in the league, it puts you on an even plane. It doesn’t matter anymore whether you’re in Oklahoma City, San Antonio or Milwaukee.”