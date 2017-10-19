Kent Bazemore: Prayers up to @Jeremy Lin! #Undrafted #N…
Kent Bazemore: Prayers up to @Jeremy Lin! #Undrafted #NBAFamily
Gordon Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, said in a phone interview Thursday morning that Hayward’s surgery to repair a dislocated ankle and broken tibia “went really well,” but he cautioned that it is unlikely that the Celtics forward will play this season. “I think he’s going to do great,” Bartelstein said. “We have no question about a full recovery, and he’ll be back better than ever. But it’s going to be a while. It’s going to be a process. It’s going to take a little bit, so we’ve just got to go through the process.”
Bartelstein said he spoke to Hayward before and after the procedure, and that his spirits remained high. “It obviously still shocks your world to go through something like that, but he’s a really strong kid and is going to put his mind in the right place. Right now we’ve just got to get through the pain from the surgery, which we’re working on.”
Bartelstein said that Hayward was aware of the reception he received at the game, and he has been touched by the outpouring of support in Boston, around the NBA, and around the world. “I think it’s been just unbelievable,” Bartelstein said. “I think it’s been overwhelming for him. I think the one thing that comes out from something like this is you see how much people care about you.”
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban isn’t convinced the NBA’s new draft lottery system will discourage teams from tanking, which is why he abstained from the vote during last month’s board of governors meeting. The lottery reform passed by a 28-1-1 vote, with the Oklahoma City Thunder the lone team voting against it. The NBA needed 23 of 30 teams to pass the legislation. Cuban told ESPN that he proposed two alternative scenarios — one to the board of governors, another privately to commissioner Adam Silver — that would have more strongly discouraged tanking than the proposal that passed.
However, neither of Cuban’s proposals got any traction. Cuban pitched other members of the league’s board of governors on a system in which the draft is abolished, with teams getting a pool of money to sign rookies based on their records. “The team with the worst record gets the most money and the team with the best record gets the least money,” Cuban said. “It’s like a free agency. It makes it a lot harder to tank because you don’t know if you get the best players if you’re horrible all the time. “Nobody liked that at all, not a single person.”