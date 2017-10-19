Paul Shirley: I’d like to say that I hung up immediately. But the truth is that I almost went for it. As strange as my year there had been, Greece was a reassuring constant in the equation representing my basketball career. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, were an ugly, intimidating variable – an x that still needed to be plucked from an unholy polynomial. I didn’t have a spot on the team; I’d be fighting for practice time again, just like the year before in camp with the Lakers. There was one other factor at work: the Greeks’ preternatural capacity for salesmanship. There was something about the people – maybe it was their accent, maybe it was their history – that made me want to trust them, despite the fact that I’d spent the year getting burned by that trust. But then I recalled the half-weight envelopes, the stocking caps, and my breakup with Demetra, which had been predicated on the idea that I had to move forward if I was going to have the career I wanted
