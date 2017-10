They’re coming for our NBA team. They’re calling Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon, those billionaires from other cites, wanting to pry the most valuable asset from his $2.8 billion portfolio – but Simon tells everyone the same thing, and quickly gets off the phone: The Pacers are staying in Indianapolis for the rest of his life. And for decades after he’s gone. “I want to leave my legacy: this team permanently in Indianapolis,” Simon told IndyStar Friday in an interview at Bankers Life Arena. “That’s my No. 1 goal.”