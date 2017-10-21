USA Today Sports

Hawks wing player DeAndre Bembry’s bad injury luck co…

25 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hawks wing player DeAndre Bembry’s bad injury luck continued Friday when a MRI revealed a fracture in his right wrist that he suffered during the first regular-season game. Bembry was scheduled to return to Atlanta after the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and is to be evaluated by team physicians Monday. He said he’s not sure how long he’ll be out.

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: DeAndre Bembry Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
October 21, 2017 | 6:41 am EDT Update
As Giannis Antetokounmpo carves his way into the highest stratosphere of NBA stardom, the 22-year-old wants to make one thing very clear as it pertains to comparisons against LeBron James. “I’m not on that level,” Antetokounmpo said after a 116-97 loss to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. “LeBron James is one of the best players in the league, and one of the best players to ever play the game. It’s great going against him, but I don’t think about that.”
25 mins ago via ESPN

Uncategorized

, , ,

Home