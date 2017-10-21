Hawks wing player DeAndre Bembry’s bad injury luck continued Friday when a MRI revealed a fracture in his right wrist that he suffered during the first regular-season game. Bembry was scheduled to return to Atlanta after the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and is to be evaluated by team physicians Monday. He said he’s not sure how long he’ll be out.
Hawks wing player DeAndre Bembry’s bad injury luck co…
October 21, 2017 | 6:41 am EDT Update
Adelaide 36ers have signed former NBA veteran, Josh Childress, bolstering their Australian-heavy lineup. Childress, who previously played two years with the Sydney Kings, will join the 36ers as their third and final import.
Bob Garcia IV: Lonzo Ball is the first rookie in Lakers history with at least 29 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, according to Lakers PR
John Clark: Joel Embiid “I didnt think I got the ball enough in the post. Weve got to do a better job of finding me in the post” #Sixers
Embiid was in the starting lineup for the home opener Friday night against the Boston Celtics, scoring 11 points to go along with 14 rebounds in 28 minutes as Philadelphia lost 102-92. Asked after Friday’s game if he was OK with not playing Saturday night, Embiid replied, “Um I’m not OK with it but we have a plan in place and we have to follow it.”
As Giannis Antetokounmpo carves his way into the highest stratosphere of NBA stardom, the 22-year-old wants to make one thing very clear as it pertains to comparisons against LeBron James. “I’m not on that level,” Antetokounmpo said after a 116-97 loss to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. “LeBron James is one of the best players in the league, and one of the best players to ever play the game. It’s great going against him, but I don’t think about that.”