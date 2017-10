As Giannis Antetokounmpo carves his way into the highest stratosphere of NBA stardom, the 22-year-old wants to make one thing very clear as it pertains to comparisons against LeBron James. “I’m not on that level,” Antetokounmpo said after a 116-97 loss to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. “LeBron James is one of the best players in the league, and one of the best players to ever play the game. It’s great going against him, but I don’t think about that.”