Adam Zagoria: Hawks PG Dennis Schroder is down with a left ankle injury after landing on Caris LeVert’s foot.
October 22, 2017 | 6:44 pm EDT Update
After three consecutive blowout losses to start the season, the Phoenix Suns fired coach Earl Watson on Sunday, league sources told ESPN. Associate head coach Jay Triano is expected to become the interim head coach, league sources said.
General manager Ryan McDonough and Watson had often been at odds in their short partnership together, league sources told ESPN. Owner Robert Sarver was a significant part of the decision to replace Watson so early into the season, league sources said.
Scott Bordow: I can tell you this: Watson and Bledsoe got along well. Bled appreciated Watson’s belief in him as a player and a man.
Scott Bordow: Behind the scenes, former players didn’t like Suns’ offense. Thought it was way too simplified, that players weren’t put in best position
October 22, 2017 | 6:25 pm EDT Update
Less than a week after suffering their worst loss in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns have fired coach Earl Watson, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.