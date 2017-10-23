USA Today Sports

"That's my plan [to return Thursday], I don't know how …

33 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“That’s my plan [to return Thursday], I don’t know how it works out,” Schroder told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the locker room after he iced his left ankle and spoke to Hawks’ medical personnel. “Let the team try to win the game in Miami and then we going to see day-by-day.”He added: “They told me just now about the X-ray, it was nothing serious.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Dennis Schroeder Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
October 22, 2017 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
October 22, 2017 | 8:21 pm EDT Update
Home