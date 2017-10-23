“That’s my plan [to return Thursday], I don’t know how it works out,” Schroder told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the locker room after he iced his left ankle and spoke to Hawks’ medical personnel. “Let the team try to win the game in Miami and then we going to see day-by-day.”He added: “They told me just now about the X-ray, it was nothing serious.”
October 22, 2017 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix Suns associate head coach Jay Triano will take over as interim coach, league sources tell ESPN. Suns play Kings on Monday night.
Nets Daily: In an interview with Bulgarian media, @Aleksandar Vezenkov says Nets may want him in Brooklyn next year. He has NBA out on Barcelona contract.
X-rays on Sunday revealed nothing serious, Schroder said, and he will aim to be back on the floor later this week, possibly for Thursday’s game at Chicago, the final road game of a five-game swing to open the season. The Hawks home opener is Friday against Denver.
Jason Jones: Bogdan Bogdanovic (sprained right ankle) is probable for Monday night at Phoenix. NBA debut against the team that drafted him.
October 22, 2017 | 8:21 pm EDT Update
Bill Oram: Alvin Gentry says Jameer Nelson had a 4 hour drive and 6 hour flight to get to LA. Was he in Nova Scotia? Alvin: “He was in Philly.”
In a subsequent move, the Pelicans announced the team has waived guard Jordan Crawford. In two games for New Orleans this season, Crawford, 6-4, 195, has averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.