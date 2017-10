This season, with eight new players added to the Cavs’ mix — including former All-Stars Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose — a weakness has become a strength. “It’s two games in, but me having the full confidence in my teammates, I think we got the best bench in the league,” shooting guard JR Smith told ESPN after Cleveland’s bench outscored the Milwaukee Bucks 45-23 in a 116-97 win on Friday. “I mean, you can go around from 6 through 12 or whatever and mark it up against anybody else’s bench, and by far, we got the best bench. And we have more experience too.”