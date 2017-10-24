It turns out that even the Warriors tanked a little bit…
It turns out that even the Warriors tanked a little bit on their way to the title. CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter sat down with current Hawks general manager, and former Golden State assistant GM Travis Schlenk to discuss his philosophy on drafting. During their discussion, Schlenk admitted that Golden State had tanked the season before drafting Harrison Barnes when they shut down an injured Stephen Curry for the remainder of the season and traded Monta Ellis. “Early in my days in Golden State we were not good. The year we drafted Harrison at seven, our first-round pick was protected 1-7. We made a decision halfway through that year to trade Monta Ellis, who was our best player at the time, for an injured Andrew Bogut who we knew wouldn’t play. We made that deal knowing two things. One, we never had a center in Golden State, when I was there anyway. With eyes on the future if we can get him healthy, get him back, we shut Steph down at the time. We knew we had to fall into those bottom seven spots to get our pick and that was really important to us.”
But one of the many NBA rumors floating around over the offseason was Lowry, a free agent at the time, was looking elsewhere, with San Antonio a possible destination. Turns out that rumor was partially true. “It was real for me,” Lowry told the Express-News, “but it wasn’t real for them. That’s a part of the business that people don’t know. I would have loved to come here, but it didn’t work out. The conversation didn’t happen. If the conversation happened, I would tell you. But it didn’t happen.
“Not saying that I wanted out, but I did look at teams to see what was going on,” said Lowry. “I mean this place would’ve been a great place.”
One of the things that was intriguing to Lowry, besides the Spurs’ history of winning, was the head coach. “Gregg Popovich is one of the best coaches in the history of the NBA,” said Lowry. “I knew the culture, but at the end of the day I came back to a situation that was best for me that I loved and happy to be in.”
Aleksandar Vezenkov, the Nets 6’9” Euro-stash, told Bulgarian media last week that the Nets suggested that he could play for Brooklyn as soon as next season. Since he was taken at No. 57 in the June draft, the presumption has been that the 22-year-old would wait till the end of his contract with F.C. Barcelona in 2019 before he made the move to the NBA. “They say to me, they want me to stay a year in Europe, then we will see,” Vezenkov told Diema Sport, adding that “The most important thing is to be healthy.”