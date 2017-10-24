Manny Navarro: Dragic on Taurean Prince: “Maybe becau…
October 24, 2017 | 8:18 am EDT Update
But one of the many NBA rumors floating around over the offseason was Lowry, a free agent at the time, was looking elsewhere, with San Antonio a possible destination. Turns out that rumor was partially true. “It was real for me,” Lowry told the Express-News, “but it wasn’t real for them. That’s a part of the business that people don’t know. I would have loved to come here, but it didn’t work out. The conversation didn’t happen. If the conversation happened, I would tell you. But it didn’t happen.
“Not saying that I wanted out, but I did look at teams to see what was going on,” said Lowry. “I mean this place would’ve been a great place.”
One of the things that was intriguing to Lowry, besides the Spurs’ history of winning, was the head coach. “Gregg Popovich is one of the best coaches in the history of the NBA,” said Lowry. “I knew the culture, but at the end of the day I came back to a situation that was best for me that I loved and happy to be in.”
Aleksandar Vezenkov, the Nets 6’9” Euro-stash, told Bulgarian media last week that the Nets suggested that he could play for Brooklyn as soon as next season. Since he was taken at No. 57 in the June draft, the presumption has been that the 22-year-old would wait till the end of his contract with F.C. Barcelona in 2019 before he made the move to the NBA. “They say to me, they want me to stay a year in Europe, then we will see,” Vezenkov told Diema Sport, adding that “The most important thing is to be healthy.”