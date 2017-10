Aleksandar Vezenkov, the Nets 6’9” Euro-stash, told Bulgarian media last week that the Nets suggested that he could play for Brooklyn as soon as next season. Since he was taken at No. 57 in the June draft, the presumption has been that the 22-year-old would wait till the end of his contract with F.C. Barcelona in 2019 before he made the move to the NBA. “They say to me, they want me to stay a year in Europe, then we will see,” Vezenkov told Diema Sport, adding that “The most important thing is to be healthy.”