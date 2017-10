Sixers president Bryan Colangelo said Fultz does not have any structural damage in the shoulder. Colangelo said the 19-year-old told the team that his shoulder was bothering him around the start of training camp in late September. Fultz received a cortisone shot Oct. 5, one day after finishing with four points on 2-for-13 shooting in a preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.