Hawks starting point guard Dennis Schroder will miss at least one more game because of the ankle injury he suffered on Sunday. Schroder did not travel with the Hawks for their game at Chicago on Thursday.
October 25, 2017 | 4:28 pm EDT Update
Sixers guard Markelle Fultz will miss the next three games because of what the team is calling right shoulder soreness. The first overall pick will be re-evaluated next Tuesday. The teams is hopeful that he’ll return after that.
Sixers president Bryan Colangelo said Fultz does not have any structural damage in the shoulder. Colangelo said the 19-year-old told the team that his shoulder was bothering him around the start of training camp in late September. Fultz received a cortisone shot Oct. 5, one day after finishing with four points on 2-for-13 shooting in a preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
.“I think we have been transparent,” Colangelo said. “I don’t know what prompted the comment by the agent to the report last night. We did have a communication about it after that. But again, there’s a lot of things that go into the noise that’s out there. Again, we are trying to do the best for Markelle and by Markelle to put him in a position to succeed.”
David Hardisty: Rockets call Trevor Ariza’s injury a “left midfoot sprain”. He will miss the 3-game road trip, be re-evaluated when they return.