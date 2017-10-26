The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club will pay tribute to the outgoing 59th mayor of the City of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, and his work during the game at Philips Arena on Nov. 3 with a ceremonial jersey retirement. To celebrate the partnership the team has enjoyed with the leader throughout his two terms as the city’s chief executive, a custom authentic Hawks jersey will be presented to Reed and placed on permanent display in the arena. The in-game observance will mark the first time that a non-team member has received this type of symbolic recognition from the club. Hawks Vice Chair Grant Hill will offer remarks. “We thought it very appropriate to give Mayor Reed one of our highest honors,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Philips Arena. “He has consistently advocated for our team’s work to entertain and unite the city of Atlanta through basketball, helping to make our great city an awesome place to live, work and play. The Hawks are excited to create this enduring symbol of our appreciation and respect for his partnership and all he has accomplished as mayor.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day