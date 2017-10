It is a gift that Parker, at his age, naturally searches for the connections between people and things. He sees himself as part of something—Chicago, Milwaukee, the Bucks organization, the Mormon church, the black community. There are bonds everywhere that transcend him alone, down to that between athlete and fan. Parker hears the anger that swirls through sports fandom. “At any point in time,” Parker observed, “they can just burst into flames.” He notices when his injury history is wielded against him as if it were a personal failing. All he wants is to carry the weight. “You process the criticism in a way that you take the burden off of other people,” Parker said. “That’s what sports is, in general… It’s just taking a load off of them. If they’ve got to express their feelings in a negative way just for them to feel better about themselves or their day, then so be it.”