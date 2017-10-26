USA Today Sports

38 mins ago via NBA.com
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club will pay tribute to the outgoing 59th mayor of the City of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, and his work during the game at Philips Arena on Nov. 3 with a ceremonial jersey retirement. To celebrate the partnership the team has enjoyed with the leader throughout his two terms as the city’s chief executive, a custom authentic Hawks jersey will be presented to Reed and placed on permanent display in the arena. The in-game observance will mark the first time that a non-team member has received this type of symbolic recognition from the club. Hawks Vice Chair Grant Hill will offer remarks. “We thought it very appropriate to give Mayor Reed one of our highest honors,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Philips Arena. “He has consistently advocated for our team’s work to entertain and unite the city of Atlanta through basketball, helping to make our great city an awesome place to live, work and play. The Hawks are excited to create this enduring symbol of our appreciation and respect for his partnership and all he has accomplished as mayor.”

October 26, 2017 | 3:37 pm EDT Update
James played his Cavaliers-record 772nd game Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, passing Zydrunas Ilgauskas as the franchise’s all-time leader. He posted a triple double, but the Cavs lost 112-107. Before James gave his boiler plate answer for records of longevity — “I’m available to my teammates” — he gave us something to work with. “Woooo! It’s the greatest thing ever,” James cracked.
38 mins ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer

Keeping Joel Embiid in check is no easy task – 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks in 25 minutes isn’t exactly shutting him down but it’s a far cry from the 30 point, 15 rebound games he’s used to having in about as many minutes. The one thing you can count on a Mike D’Antoni offense to do is run – that’s exactly what they did to keep Embiid tired. “I thought he got tired,” said D’Antoni about Embiid after the game. “We just told [Clint Capela] we need to run him every time because he’s good. The only weapon we have is to run and lean on him, make him work for his shots. Tarik Black came in and put his body on him and that wears you out. Your legs get tired. He’ll get over that as he gets a little older and plays more minutes.”
38 mins ago via rocketswire.com

Basketball’s comeback narratives don’t exactly resonate in these exceptional circumstances. “I’m on a race on my own,” Parker said, laying prone across a training table. This sort of extended rehabilitation is monotonous work—the kind that strips away the game itself. Treatment and drilling take center stage as basketball is distilled to its most basic components. If Parker wants to work on a certain move, it must be extracted entirely from the game setting for practice in quarantine. Full contact five-on-five is not yet an option. So basketball’s natural rhythms are displaced by pure repetition, all the better to retrain muscles that are woefully out of practice.
38 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

It is a gift that Parker, at his age, naturally searches for the connections between people and things. He sees himself as part of something—Chicago, Milwaukee, the Bucks organization, the Mormon church, the black community. There are bonds everywhere that transcend him alone, down to that between athlete and fan. Parker hears the anger that swirls through sports fandom. “At any point in time,” Parker observed, “they can just burst into flames.” He notices when his injury history is wielded against him as if it were a personal failing. All he wants is to carry the weight. “You process the criticism in a way that you take the burden off of other people,” Parker said. “That’s what sports is, in general… It’s just taking a load off of them. If they’ve got to express their feelings in a negative way just for them to feel better about themselves or their day, then so be it.”
38 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

