Adam Mares: Dennis Schroder is going to play tonight.
October 27, 2017 | 6:48 pm EDT Update
Nerlens Noel is ready. The Dallas Mavericks center is geared up to face Joel Embiid Saturday night at American Airlines Arena. Noel isn’t concerned that his 6-foot-11, 214-pound frame is shorter and lighter than the 76ers’ franchise player’s frame, which is closer to 7-2 and 290. He’s aware Embiid will most likely talk trash and even yell “He can’t guard me” throughout the game after scoring. “Oh, yeah, I’m going to come at him,” Noel said of his former teammate. “Come at him. I think we are going to have a great competition, great battle just like we used to in practice.”