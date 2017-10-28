USA Today Sports

Seated just to the left of the Nuggets’ locker room door, Millsap meticulously sorted a pile of tickets and 28 visitor passes about two hours before tipoff. He needed to get the seating arrangements right, he quipped. But he also welcomed the occasional interruptions from visitors wearing red, yellow and black. More reunions with Hawks staff and former teammates awaited Millsap at midcourt during warm-ups. After rousing cheers during his pregame introduction, Millsap went down the line at the scorer’s table, fist-bumping representatives from both the Nuggets and Hawks.

October 28, 2017
A Thunder spokesperson said early Saturday that all players, staff and coaches were safe and en route to their hotel. The Oklahoman exchanged email correspondence with a Delta Airlines spokesperson Saturday morning, who replied that the Thunder’s charter likely made contact with a bird upon decent: “Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago. The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority.”
