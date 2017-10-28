USA Today Sports

Michael Cunningham: Ilyasova (knee) out Sun. vs Bucks. …

October 28, 2017 | 6:32 pm EDT Update
There is no animosity between Olynyk and the organization, only positive feelings because of that deep bond. “I’ve always been good with Coach Stevens,” he said. “First and foremost, Coach Stevens is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in the world. Top to bottom. Good day, bad day. Sunday. Monday. Tuesday. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, he’s an unbelievable human being. It doesn’t matter what situation is thrown at him, what the circumstances are, win, loss, he is one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever come across in my life.”
44 mins ago via Boston Globe

October 28, 2017 | 6:01 pm EDT Update
