Michael Cunningham: Ilyasova (knee) out Sun. vs Bucks. Schröder (ankle) and Belinelli (Achilles) are prob.
October 28, 2017 | 6:32 pm EDT Update
Scott Kushner: Spoke to Josh Smith in #Pelicans locker room. He mentioned many times he’s grateful for the opportunity. Felt like a rookie in green room.
There is no animosity between Olynyk and the organization, only positive feelings because of that deep bond. “I’ve always been good with Coach Stevens,” he said. “First and foremost, Coach Stevens is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in the world. Top to bottom. Good day, bad day. Sunday. Monday. Tuesday. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, he’s an unbelievable human being. It doesn’t matter what situation is thrown at him, what the circumstances are, win, loss, he is one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever come across in my life.”
“Our chemistry with the second unit is very seamless,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked why he brings Olynyk off the bench. “And it’s not by accident. KO’s a guy that guys like playing with. He likes making the game easier for his teammates. He’s highly skilled and can shoot the ball, space the floor, and that will only continue to get better.”
Vincent Goodwill: Nikola Mirotic has not been back to the facility for the supervised activity he’s been cleared for. Hoiberg said maybe Sunday or Monday
October 28, 2017 | 6:01 pm EDT Update
Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) will miss his fourth consecutive game and Iman Shumpert will take his place in the starting lineup against the Pelicans, coach Tyronn Lue said.