The dynamic between Paul, Griffin and Jordan was always dissected but not easy to decipher. Paul was easily the most established player when Lob City was formed, but Griffin and Jordan, who were extremely close, both eventually came into their own. Paul liked Griffin and Jordan personally but their personalities clashed, with the meticulous Paul hating to lose while Griffin and Jordan were cool with winning. Paul has a reputation for being one of the more controlling and demanding leaders in the game, with his detail-oriented approach making it difficult for another style to permeate the locker room. Though the Clippers probably needed Griffin to assume more ownership of the team, especially in bigger moments to relieve Paul of the pressure he felt to lead, he typically just deferred to avoid any conflicts. “I didn’t really look at it on those terms, deferring or not,” Griffin told The Vertical. “I think that’s what CP does best, he controls tempos of games, and controls the flow and all that. Whenever you have a player and that’s one of their main strengths, I’m not going to try to step in and take that away, just out of ego or whatever it is.
I don’t look at it as deferring, I look at it as being a teammate and realizing what your role is on a team.”