October 30, 2017 | 4:02 pm EDT Update
Lob City finally came to a close when Paul, the man responsible for so many of the well-placed alley-oops, bypassed an easy, gargantuan payday and placed it on the back burner to pursue something more meaningful and fulfilling. Paul forced a trade to the Houston Rockets last June, leaving in shambles the most successful six-year run in the Clippers’ less-than-storied history. Griffin and Jordan remain from a team that — for myriad reasons — was never more than a tease, with a legacy almost as empty as the nickname from which they could never escape. “You look at the past five years, what have we really accomplished? I think the reason people were calling for us to break up, or blow it up, or move on, or whatever it was, is because we haven’t accomplished anything,” Griffin told The Vertical. “I think after you’re here for five or six years and everybody is dogging you and going through the misery of losing in the playoffs, four or five years, I think it wears on you.”
The dynamic between Paul, Griffin and Jordan was always dissected but not easy to decipher. Paul was easily the most established player when Lob City was formed, but Griffin and Jordan, who were extremely close, both eventually came into their own. Paul liked Griffin and Jordan personally but their personalities clashed, with the meticulous Paul hating to lose while Griffin and Jordan were cool with winning. Paul has a reputation for being one of the more controlling and demanding leaders in the game, with his detail-oriented approach making it difficult for another style to permeate the locker room. Though the Clippers probably needed Griffin to assume more ownership of the team, especially in bigger moments to relieve Paul of the pressure he felt to lead, he typically just deferred to avoid any conflicts. “I didn’t really look at it on those terms, deferring or not,” Griffin told The Vertical. “I think that’s what CP does best, he controls tempos of games, and controls the flow and all that. Whenever you have a player and that’s one of their main strengths, I’m not going to try to step in and take that away, just out of ego or whatever it is. I don’t look at it as deferring, I look at it as being a teammate and realizing what your role is on a team.”
Paul reportedly had issue with Austin, especially after Doc Rivers was unable to make a rumored deal for Carmelo Anthony that would’ve sent Austin Rivers, Paul Pierce and Crawford to New York. Rivers denies that he rejected a deal in order to keep his son and takes issue with criticism of Austin and how he coached him. “I don’t think we’ve really heard a former player actually say that. It was reported,” Rivers told The Vertical. “I think Austin, it will always be unfair to him, throughout his career. He was a McDonald’s All-American. I guess that was because of me. The game-winning shot against North Carolina? Somehow I made that shot. He was drafted 10th. I guess that was me, too. He’s always got to deal with extra crap. He’s an easy target. It’s very easy for reporters. Use his name, and you’ll get hits. I’ve told Austin this a lot. ‘Is it a fair shake? But the lifestyle you’ve been able to live growing up, you had that advantage.’ ”
