However, the Cavs, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are the only playoff teams from a year ago currently under .500. Yes, the season started a week early this year and preseason was shortened to accommodate the schedule shift, but the Cavs can’t blame everything on the calendar. “I was kind of already behind the eight ball, so it didn’t matter if it was a shortened preseason or not with the injury that I had, personally,” James said. “So I’m not sure. I’m not sure. We know that the season kind of started earlier. Everybody was kind of a little bit off rhythm for a little bit. But we’re into now so it’s not much of an excuse.”
November 1, 2017 | 2:57 pm EDT Update
Keith Pompey: Assuming @JahlilOkafor did get a buyout, the #Celtics would be the most likely destination for the center.
Brian Windhorst: Dwyane Wade signed, and – not [because of] anything Dwyane did but – that arrival threw five or six people out of whack, including Ty Lue. I’m not saying he would admit to this publicly, but he didn’t wanna start Dwyane… He [just] knew that he had to because it was the right thing for the chemistry of the team. He ended up starting five different lineups the first seven games. And it displaced JR Smith – who pouted – and he’s playing terribly.
Pau Gasol: Today is special!! 16 years since I’ve made my debut in the best basketball league in the world. Still enjoying like my 1st day!! #Gasol16 pic.twitter.com/gq250JmlQk