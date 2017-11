However, the Cavs, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are the only playoff teams from a year ago currently under .500. Yes, the season started a week early this year and preseason was shortened to accommodate the schedule shift, but the Cavs can’t blame everything on the calendar. “I was kind of already behind the eight ball, so it didn’t matter if it was a shortened preseason or not with the injury that I had, personally,” James said. “So I’m not sure. I’m not sure. We know that the season kind of started earlier. Everybody was kind of a little bit off rhythm for a little bit. But we’re into now so it’s not much of an excuse.”