Tommy Beer: Despite comments from Kristaps Porzingis brother – it would be very, VERY risky for Porzingis to decline the Knicks max extension offer this summer. Based on current salary cap projections, the Knicks could offer Porzingis an extension worth $156.6 million in the summer of 2018. That extension would kick in following the 2018-19 season, and would be worth an average of $31.3 million per season. If Porzigis declines that extension offer in 2018, and again in 2019 as a RFA, Knicks would still control his rights through 2019-20. And KP would earn just $7.5 million in 2019-20. Then, once he finally hit unrestricted free agency, NY would still have his Bird Rights…There’s a reason every player offered a max extension off his rookie deal has signed that extension. It’s fiscally imprudent to decline…