Rockets center Clint Capela was stunned, unaware of his place on top of one of the NBA’s statistical categories. “I didn’t know that,” said Capela, when he was told he leads the league, making 70.7 percent of his attempts. “Really?’
Though he, like many others, quickly credited the passes that set him up at and above the rim, much of the improvement has also come from finishing more aggressively. “Every time on fast breaks, or when James [Harden] throws me lobs, I try to finish hard every single time. I’m just doing my best on that. If I’m first with that, I’m happy. Just going to try to stay consistent.”