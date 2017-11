Kristaps Porzingis disagreed with the idea that his brother, Janis Porzingis, was being critical of Carmelo Anthony in a recent interview. He said the comments wouldn’t impact his relationship with Anthony. “Me and Carmelo we have a great relationship no matter,” he said. “It’s taken out of context. A lot of that stuff it’s not how he meant it. Me and Melo we know what kind of relationship we have. I’m not worried about that.”