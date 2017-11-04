Michael Cunningham: Muscala (ankle) listed as out for Hawks at CLE Sun. Delaney (ankle) is doubtful. Schroder (ankle) and Belinelli (Achilles) are probable.
Michael Cunningham: Muscala (ankle) listed as out for H…
November 4, 2017 | 5:23 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: After tests on injured shoulder, Wizards star John Wall has no structural damage, just soreness. Listed as questionable vs. Raptors.
Jonathan Feigen: Paul said he’s been swimming and boxing. Could not provide timetable. “I’m working, getting there. Coach told me I was going to play tmrw.”
Fred Katz: Al-Farouq Aminu and Meyers Leonard are both out for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder, per the Blazers.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr apologized for the disturbing language he directed at an official during Thursday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs. Cameras caught Kerr roaming the sidelines when he uttered, “”F— you m—–f—–.”
“I need to do better. Honestly, I need to do better,” he said. “That was embarrassing. My daughter sent me the meme of it. It was all over the internet. I just hung my head in shame. I am very passionate and intense, but I can’t use that kind of wording. I would never say that to anybody in a normal setting. It’s just awful. When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh my God. What’s the matter with me?'”
Kerr wasn’t the only coach who had choice words for the officials. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected late in the contest. He was seen saying, “Terrible f—ing referee.” “Well that’s where I learned it. I blamed Pop afterward,” Kerr said sarcastically. “You’re the one who taught me that stuff, Pop. I think he may have said something similar when he got tossed. But yeah, sometimes the temper and the competitive desire gets the best of us.”