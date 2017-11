Kerr wasn’t the only coach who had choice words for the officials. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected late in the contest. He was seen saying, “Terrible f—ing referee.” “Well that’s where I learned it. I blamed Pop afterward,” Kerr said sarcastically. “You’re the one who taught me that stuff, Pop. I think he may have said something similar when he got tossed. But yeah, sometimes the temper and the competitive desire gets the best of us.”