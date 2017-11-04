USA Today Sports

“I need to do better. Honestly, I need to do better,” he said. “That was embarrassing. My daughter sent me the meme of it. It was all over the internet. I just hung my head in shame. I am very passionate and intense, but I can’t use that kind of wording. I would never say that to anybody in a normal setting. It’s just awful. When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh my God. What’s the matter with me?'”
Kerr wasn’t the only coach who had choice words for the officials. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected late in the contest. He was seen saying, “Terrible f—ing referee.” “Well that’s where I learned it. I blamed Pop afterward,” Kerr said sarcastically. “You’re the one who taught me that stuff, Pop. I think he may have said something similar when he got tossed. But yeah, sometimes the temper and the competitive desire gets the best of us.”
