The Hawks are trying to maintain winning habits even as they lose games. For some teams, too much of the second thing can overwhelm the first. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he’s not concerned that the losing will become normalized with his players. “I don’t worry about it being accepted,” Budenholzer said. “I do worry about it just weighing on them. They are competitive guys. They want to have success. It’s frustrating. But I don’t think his group is going to accept anything less than competing their ass off, and hopefully having some success.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day