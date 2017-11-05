USA Today Sports

The Hawks are trying to maintain winning habits even as…

17 mins ago via atlantahawks.blog.myajc.com
The Hawks are trying to maintain winning habits even as they lose games. For some teams, too much of the second thing can overwhelm the first. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he’s not concerned that the losing will become normalized with his players. “I don’t worry about it being accepted,” Budenholzer said. “I do worry about it just weighing on them. They are competitive guys. They want to have success. It’s frustrating. But I don’t think his group is going to accept anything less than competing their ass off, and hopefully having some success.”

November 5, 2017 | 10:41 am EST Update
The Celtics have long held interest in Jahlil Okafor, but as more of a project than an immediate contributor. Boston is also not willing to part with a first-round pick for Okafor. The 76ers have done a poor job of showcasing Okafor and maintaining his market value. He has played just one game this season, scoring 10 points in 22 minutes in a blowout loss to Toronto on Oct. 21. Okafor has gotten into premium shape and has the ability to run the floor, but he hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer since his rookie season. The question for interested teams is whether Okafor can serve as a consistent post presence. There are plenty of teams willing to give a 21-year-old former top prospect an opportunity. But the 76ers aren’t giving him away for free.
17 mins ago via Boston Globe

Less than a week after Enes Kanter lobbied for Kristaps Porzingis to be in the MVP conversation, ex-Knicks center Tyson Chandler said Friday he believes the 7-foot-3 Latvian has a chance to be the game’s best player. “Those are some big words coming from him,’’ Porzingis said after practice Saturday. “I believe so, too. And that’s something I’m going to work towards.”
17 mins ago via New York Post

“Why not?’’ head coach Jeff Hornacek said. “When you’re 7-3 and have the skills that he has and doing it on both sides of the ball, you’re going to be put up as one of the best players in the league. KP has that drive. Not a lot of guys have that drive. If they do, they don’t want to put the effort in there to get there. He does. He’s worked hard in the summer. He’s so young, he’s going to get better and better.’’
17 mins ago via New York Post

Rockets guard Chris Paul said he still did not have a timetable for his return from a bruised knee, though he did not disagree with Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni’s guess that Paul could be back roughly Nov. 16, if not a game sooner or later depending on how quickly he progresses once cleared to practice. “Shoot, Coach told me I was going to play tomorrow,” Paul said. “I don’t know. I’m working, getting there. Very tough (to be patient,) very tough. I can only go as fast as they’ll let me.”
17 mins ago via Houston Chronicle

November 5, 2017 | 7:20 am EST Update
