Mbah a Moute has been unable to explain D’Antoni’s contention that he is a secret. “I don’t know,” Mbah a Moute said. “Just playing basketball, man. I have an opportunity. I’m trying to help this team get to where we need to go. That’s all it is. Mike is awesome, man. He lets you play. It’s kind of a different feeling. Sometimes he gets on me because sometimes I’m still not getting to where he wants me to go. He pushes me all the time. He tries to get me to just play basketball, not think about anything. It’s great when you have a coach like that who lets you play and trusts you.”