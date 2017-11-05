Michael Cunningham: Hawks sign Tyler Cavanaugh to “2-way” contract. He was in camp with them.
Michael Cunningham: Hawks sign Tyler Cavanaugh to "2-wa…
Bobby Portis is back! Well, soon perhaps. And his teammates are excited. “One hundred percent welcome,” said Justin Holiday. “Bobby’s important to this team; just as well as Niko is. We’re excited. Those are our brothers and when they come back we’re excited to have them back and help this team; with them we are better. Of course, we are excited about Bobby coming back; he knows that. I think he’s going to be ready to come in and play.
“That’s exciting,” Robin Lopez said about Portis’ return. “We’ve been playing with such great energy and Bobby is the epitome of that. I think he’s handled it as well as he could have. I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with the rotations going forward, but I know he’s mentally prepared for that; and we’re excited to have him back.”
Avery Bradley’s ability to read the defense and create off the dribble, plus Andre Drummond’s threat at the basket and Jackson’s presence on the wing, has put defenses on their heels thus far and opened up scoring chances for all three players. “Whenever you have a threat like Andre Drummond, it makes that play a little different,” Bradley said. “You have more options.”
“If Andre Drummind is able to roll and open up the court, I can make the pass out and he’s creating a lot of scoring opportunities for our team without even handling the ball,” Avery Bradley said. “That shows the maturity of Andre Drummond. The sacrifice he’s willing to make for the team because he’s not necessarily getting the ball every single time. But he’s able to roll and get guys open because defenders go with him. It’s almost like a guy cutting. He doesn’t get the ball but he gets his teammates open.”
As D’Antoni considered that the Rockets got Luc Mbah a Moute with a minimum, one-year contract, part of him hoped no one around the NBA would notice. “Don’t tell anybody,” D’Antoni said. “We want to keep it a secret. We want to hide it. He’s the best-kept secret in the NBA. I didn’t know it. We game-planned (against him) he was kind of streaky. But he’s as good as anybody. He’s smart. He can play big minutes. He can shoot 3s. Whatever you want him to do he does it. He’s got playmaking skills. He sees the floor. I don’t know how we all missed it, but we all did.”
Mbah a Moute has been unable to explain D’Antoni’s contention that he is a secret. “I don’t know,” Mbah a Moute said. “Just playing basketball, man. I have an opportunity. I’m trying to help this team get to where we need to go. That’s all it is. Mike is awesome, man. He lets you play. It’s kind of a different feeling. Sometimes he gets on me because sometimes I’m still not getting to where he wants me to go. He pushes me all the time. He tries to get me to just play basketball, not think about anything. It’s great when you have a coach like that who lets you play and trusts you.”