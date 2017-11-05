USA Today Sports

Bobby Portis is back! Well, soon perhaps. And his teammates are excited. “One hundred percent welcome,” said Justin Holiday. “Bobby’s important to this team; just as well as Niko is. We’re excited. Those are our brothers and when they come back we’re excited to have them back and help this team; with them we are better. Of course, we are excited about Bobby coming back; he knows that. I think he’s going to be ready to come in and play.
7 mins ago via NBA.com

“If Andre Drummind is able to roll and open up the court, I can make the pass out and he’s creating a lot of scoring opportunities for our team without even handling the ball,” Avery Bradley said. “That shows the maturity of Andre Drummond. The sacrifice he’s willing to make for the team because he’s not necessarily getting the ball every single time. But he’s able to roll and get guys open because defenders go with him. It’s almost like a guy cutting. He doesn’t get the ball but he gets his teammates open.”
7 mins ago via Detroit News

As D’Antoni considered that the Rockets got Luc Mbah a Moute with a minimum, one-year contract, part of him hoped no one around the NBA would notice. “Don’t tell anybody,” D’Antoni said. “We want to keep it a secret. We want to hide it. He’s the best-kept secret in the NBA. I didn’t know it. We game-planned (against him) he was kind of streaky. But he’s as good as anybody. He’s smart. He can play big minutes. He can shoot 3s. Whatever you want him to do he does it. He’s got playmaking skills. He sees the floor. I don’t know how we all missed it, but we all did.”
7 mins ago via Houston Chronicle

Mbah a Moute has been unable to explain D’Antoni’s contention that he is a secret. “I don’t know,” Mbah a Moute said. “Just playing basketball, man. I have an opportunity. I’m trying to help this team get to where we need to go. That’s all it is. Mike is awesome, man. He lets you play. It’s kind of a different feeling. Sometimes he gets on me because sometimes I’m still not getting to where he wants me to go. He pushes me all the time. He tries to get me to just play basketball, not think about anything. It’s great when you have a coach like that who lets you play and trusts you.”
7 mins ago via Houston Chronicle

