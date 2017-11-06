League sources indicate the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are the most likely destinations for Okafor. But the Sixers are still holding out for at least a Draft pick, and could still opt to keep Okafor either as insurance against further injury to Embiid, or as a potential expiring contract to aggregate as the trade deadline nears.
Atlanta or Chicago next for Jahlil Okafor?
The Sixers were close to a deal last February that would have sent Okafor to Portland. But sources indicated, then and now, that the Blazers changed their plans and went in instead on a deal with Denver that brought them Jusuf Nurkic in exchange for Mason Plumlee. Deals fall through all the time, but this looked especially bad because the 76ers told Okafor to stay home and not go on a road trip with them since they believed a deal was imminent.
Houston Rockets: The Rockets have assigned Zhou Qi to their single-affiliation NBA G League partner @RGVVipers.
Me: You guys both recruited Carmelo hard in the summer. Did you ever think you had a real shot at any point? CJ McCollum: I mean, I figured why not? Why not recruit someone you think can help your team? I just told him the truth. I spend my summers in New York anyway — I’m there with my girl, anyway — so seeing him work out in the same gym and having the same trainer, I didn’t harp on it. I told him one time how he could help our team, and that was basically the end of it. I felt like when someone’s a free agent and you know them and you’re around them, you need to share how you think they can help you and how you think you can help them. They have the right to make their own decision, and I think he’s happy where he’s at, and I wish him the best except when they play us. (Editor’s Note: Anthony wasn’t a free agent last summer, but he had approval power over any potential trades)
CJM: I think that we’re getting better, collectively. You look at how we’re performing … Our Defensive Rating is higher, and offensively, although we’re not shooting the ball particularly well, we’re still in the top 10 in offense. We’re doing things the right way. We just have to close games out. Like I said before, the line between wins and losses is thin. It’s one possession here, one possession there. We’ve got to do a better job, especially at home. We’ve played particularly well on the road, but those first halves, we’ve had some slow starts. We’ve got to get off to better start in these games.
“The thing we talk about is our mentality,” Pelinka said last week. “The way that Magic and Kobe brought it every night, those guys guide us in terms of the mentality, the way we want to play in every game — compete hard and play the right way. That’s probably the word that’s guiding us right now.” After barely hanging on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Sunday night — the Lakers blew a 22-point third-quarter lead — L.A. is .500. In the big picture, no great shakes, to be sure. But for a team that’s won 27, 21, 17 and 26 games the last four seasons, 5-5 is significant progress.
Much is made of Ball’s release on his jumper, but really, the Lakers are more concerned about his footwork than his shooting form. “It’s like he’s shooting a different shot every time,” one Angeleno says. (Dennis Scott, our Turner Sports colleague who knows a thing or two about jumpers, says that as long as Ball’s hands get square at the release point, where Ball starts his shooting motion doesn’t matter that much.)
A fan of Lonzo Ball started opposite the Lakers rookie Sunday night at Staples Center. That was Memphis’ Mike Conley, a 10-year veteran who was once in Ball’s shoes as a highly drafted point guard. “He’s handled his situation about as good as anybody could,” Conley said before the game. “He seems like a great player, great attitude. All about the team. He’s my kind of player in a sense. I like guys who are unselfish, who are about the wins more than anything else. “He’s got a lot of room to grow obviously, but he’ll be fantastic for this league going forward and end up being a star.”