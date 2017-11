Atlanta or Chicago next for Jahlil Okafor?

Me: You guys both recruited Carmelo hard in the summer. Did you ever think you had a real shot at any point? CJ McCollum: I mean, I figured why not? Why not recruit someone you think can help your team? I just told him the truth. I spend my summers in New York anyway — I’m there with my girl, anyway — so seeing him work out in the same gym and having the same trainer, I didn’t harp on it. I told him one time how he could help our team, and that was basically the end of it. I felt like when someone’s a free agent and you know them and you’re around them, you need to share how you think they can help you and how you think you can help them. They have the right to make their own decision, and I think he’s happy where he’s at, and I wish him the best except when they play us. (Editor’s Note: Anthony wasn’t a free agent last summer, but he had approval power over any potential trades)