USA Today Sports

"We have to make sure he's 100 percent," Lue said Monda…

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 7, 2017 | 8:17 am EST Update
What were your thoughts on Curry those days? A. This guy is going to be a good starter for a long time. B. He’s going to be an All-Star. C. He’s going to be an MVP or close. Dorell Wright: A. The west was so crazy at PG. I️ knew Steph would be good if healthy. Just didn’t know he would take off like this. Geez. But hey, I️ saw the behind the scenes. He put the work in on the court and in the weight room. So I’m not that surprised how good he is.
1 hour ago via HoopsHype

Uncategorized

, ,

Interesting how you both ended up being drafted at similar positions joining good teams that didn’t play young guys a lot early on. Dorell Wright: Yes, a blessing too. We were both able to get great player development and learn the game from the bench. Most young guys get thrown out there to the wolves. And they don’t last 🤷🏾‍♂️ Heat culture, man. Dorell Wright: Best out there. So many people speak highly about it. Dorell Wright: Man, Pat Riley‘s blueprint is crazy. When you’re in it day to day you don’t understand. But once you leave you clearly understand hahaha. Kid out of high school with a lot of money spending first years in the League IN MIAMI. That could have gone wrong, but it didn’t. Dorell Wright: Insane. Thank God my teammates had more money than me. I️ never had to pull out money. Hell, I️ was still eating Wendy’s and Miami House of Wings on the regular.
1 hour ago via HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, ,

He was also traded soon after to the Sacramento Kings, and by 1998, at 29, he was out of the league. He became, in essence, a cautionary tale as Colin Kaepernick pursues a case against the N.F.L. accusing it of colluding to deny him a job over his kneeling for the anthem last season. Abdul-Rauf did not get much support from his peers. “If you ask most players from that era, they’d say they regretted not supporting him more than they did,” Buck Williams, who in 1996 was president of the National Basketball Players Association, said in a recent telephone interview. “He was kind of left out on an island.”
1 hour ago via New York Times

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

Home