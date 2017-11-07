Interesting how you both ended up being drafted at similar positions joining good teams that didn’t play young guys a lot early on. Dorell Wright: Yes, a blessing too. We were both able to get great player development and learn the game from the bench. Most young guys get thrown out there to the wolves. And they don’t last 🤷🏾♂️ Heat culture, man. Dorell Wright: Best out there. So many people speak highly about it. Dorell Wright: Man, Pat Riley‘s blueprint is crazy. When you’re in it day to day you don’t understand. But once you leave you clearly understand hahaha
. Kid out of high school with a lot of money spending first years in the League IN MIAMI. That could have gone wrong, but it didn’t. Dorell Wright: Insane. Thank God my teammates had more money than me. I️ never had to pull out money. Hell, I️ was still eating Wendy’s and Miami House of Wings on the regular.