Michael Cunningham: Bembry (R wrist) has progressed to dribbling, shooting mid-range Js. Says next step is to shoot 3s. Still unsure when he’ll return. Surgery was Oct. 24.
Matt Velazquez: Gregg Popovich on Giannis’ progression: “Now he plays to destroy you.” Went on to say Giannis is “wonderful” to watch.
Gerald Bourguet: Triano said Greg Monroe (calf) has been a limited participant in practice and is about a week away still. At that point they’ll try and figure out where he fits. #SunsVsMagic
Erik Horne: Steven Adams (right calf contusion) is out tonight, per Billy Donovan. Starter will be announced closer to game time.
Michael Gallagher: Nets Injury update for tonight’s game at Portland: RHJ is available. Trevor Booker (back) and Tyler Zeller (illness) are OUT.