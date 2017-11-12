USA Today Sports

November 12, 2017
In each of the Portland Trail Blazers’ last two games, backup center Ed Davis has earned the fourth quarter minutes over Nurkic, finishing out close losses to Memphis and Brooklyn. Nurkic said he spoke with Blazers coach Terry Stotts and there is no brewing conflict between Portland’s young center and the head coach. “I respect coach’s decision,” said Nurkic, who scored 21 points against Brooklyn despite only playing for 53 seconds in the fourth quarter. “And to be honest, I never have a better coach than Stotts. So, there’s (not) anything wrong.”
Oregonian

