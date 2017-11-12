Michael Cunningham: Muscala (ankle) still listed as dou…
November 12, 2017 | 6:12 pm EST Update
Jusuf Nurkic did his best to end any speculation that there could be drama building about his crunch time role, dealing with the media or his former team on Sunday afternoon. “No drama, man,” The Portland Trail Blazers’ center said in what would be a theme to his post-practice interview. “It’s all about the (next) game.”
In each of the Portland Trail Blazers’ last two games, backup center Ed Davis has earned the fourth quarter minutes over Nurkic, finishing out close losses to Memphis and Brooklyn. Nurkic said he spoke with Blazers coach Terry Stotts and there is no brewing conflict between Portland’s young center and the head coach. “I respect coach’s decision,” said Nurkic, who scored 21 points against Brooklyn despite only playing for 53 seconds in the fourth quarter. “And to be honest, I never have a better coach than Stotts. So, there’s (not) anything wrong.”
“Jusuf Nurkic wants to play well, but he wants us to win,” Terry Stotts added. “When I talked to him he was more upset that we lost the game (against Brooklyn), than about him not playing in the fourth quarter. We’re at a stage, we’ve lost two in a row, just winning the game is the most important thing for everybody.”