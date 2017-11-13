Michael Cunningham: Hawks GM Schlenk says no plans to a…
November 13, 2017 | 12:23 pm EST Update
Vincent Goodwill: Nikola Mirotic is in the building. John Paxson said Niko hasn’t had contact with Bobby Portis, won’t say if the trade request has been rescinded
KC Johnson: Bobby Portis said he won’t try to approach Mirotic. “I’m a high character, low maintenance guy. If he approaches me, I’ll welcome him with open arms.”
Chase Hughes: Kelly Oubre said he might switch to even shorter shorts after playing against Hawks rookie John Collins, whose shorts were shorter than his on Saturday night.
Mike McGraw: Markkanen on the elliptical machine; Hoiberg hopes to have him back on court tomorrow with ankle sprain. #Bulls