November 14, 2017 | 4:50 pm EST Update
On one brutal Friday night in November, all of Australia smacked Kyrie right in the face. The Melbourne native caught an errant elbow from Far East Queensland native Aron Baynes and suffered a small fracture in his face below his right eye. But the blows didn’t stop on the floor, as he was given an unfortunate welcome home from his young daughter. “My daughter hit me in my face the other day and, that right there, I almost teared up,” Irving said. “I did my absolute best not to cry in front of her. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, baby.’ She hit me right on that spot. Like, literally right after. I came home and I was trying to put her to bed and she hit me right on that spot by mistake.”
