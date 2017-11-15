Michael Cunningham: After participating in shootaround, Ilyasova says: “I’m ready to play.”
November 15, 2017 | 2:13 pm EST Update
Prior to Cleveland’s Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said that the Cavaliers defensive struggles have a lot to do with their starting center, Kevin Love. In a veiled statement about being “so skilled at five,” Clifford said that there is no rim protection in the Cavs unit, according to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon. “They’re playing so skilled at the five that there’s just not basket protection,” Clifford said. “So, I mean, I think that the chance is you’ve got to get the ball going to the basket as much as you can.”