Phoenix Suns interim coach Jay Triano is hoping to help Tyler Ulis and Mike James make their shots, and one plan has both of them playing off the ball, which means Devin Booker will initiate the offense at times during a game. “We’re looking at some sets where they can be off the ball sometimes,” Triano told AZcentral.com. “I think what teams are doing now is they’re hugging everybody else and making them have to make plays. It’s my responsibility to put them in situations where they’re off the ball and we have different ball handlers and they have to be ready to shoot it when they get it.”