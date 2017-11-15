Michael Cunningham: Schroder on how Hawks can finish gm…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 15, 2017 | 1:03 pm EST Update
Phoenix Suns interim coach Jay Triano is hoping to help Tyler Ulis and Mike James make their shots, and one plan has both of them playing off the ball, which means Devin Booker will initiate the offense at times during a game. “We’re looking at some sets where they can be off the ball sometimes,” Triano told AZcentral.com. “I think what teams are doing now is they’re hugging everybody else and making them have to make plays. It’s my responsibility to put them in situations where they’re off the ball and we have different ball handlers and they have to be ready to shoot it when they get it.”
Even though Domantas Sabonis has played well when starting at center, Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan currently has no plans to move Myles Turner or Thaddeus Young to the bench. “We are not at that point where we want to experiment,” McMillan told Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “Thaddeus is our starting 4, and Sabonis is coming off the bench for us.”
Scott Agness: Rookie Ike Anigbogu becomes the first Pacer to be assigned to @TheMadAnts this season. They have a four-game homestand over the next dozen days.