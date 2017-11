Adrian Wojnarowski: When Gordon Hayward left… did it feel like starting over this year or somewhere in-between where you had been [and now]? Rudy Gobert: No it didn’t feel like starting over. I think… we have built something since Quin [Snyder] got here. We’ve gotten better every year. Players come and go — it happens. Sometimes important players go. But I feel like it didn’t change our identity. Our identity was defense