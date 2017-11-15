Michael Cunningham: Hawks assign Plumlee and Brussino t…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks assign Plumlee and Brussino to G-League affiliate in Erie, Pa.
November 15, 2017 | 3:53 pm EST Update
Tim Bontemps: The Warriors announce Stephen Curry is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. Should be a fun one in Boston.
November 15, 2017 | 3:37 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: You were upset with Miami’s Dion Waiters initially [after the injury]. Was that emotion in the beginning or do you still go back and go, “I don’t like the way that happened”? Rudy Gobert: I don’t like the way that happened. That’s true. [But] I can’t be mad at someone forever. I think now it’s time — after a few days, I’m just focused on getting back and focused on my team.
Adrian Wojnarowski: When Gordon Hayward left… did it feel like starting over this year or somewhere in-between where you had been [and now]? Rudy Gobert: No it didn’t feel like starting over. I think… we have built something since Quin [Snyder] got here. We’ve gotten better every year. Players come and go — it happens. Sometimes important players go. But I feel like it didn’t change our identity. Our identity was defense.
Adrian Wojnarowski: If there’s gonna be a team that beats [USA Basketball[ in a one-game setting… I always thought it would be a team that’s been together for a long time — that’s not intimidated… [France] is equipped to do it. Rudy Gobert: We are. I deeply believe that it’s gonna happen. One of my dreams is to win an Olympic gold medal with the French National Team. Hopefully in 2020 we can put a team together to try and compete with them.