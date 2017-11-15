Michael Cunningham: Ilyasova officially available to pl…
Michael Cunningham: Ilyasova officially available to play vs. SAC. Budenholzer says no specific minutes restriction but plans to ‘ease him back in’
November 15, 2017 | 8:13 pm EST Update
Derek Bodner: Rough numbers for the Covington extension: 2017-18: $16,698,103 2018-19: $10,018,862 2019-20: $10,820,371 2020-21: $11,621,880 2021-22: $12,423,389
Tom Orsborn: Pop on Thibodeau: “I get the biggest kick out of him. He’s the most genuine guy in the world. He doesn’t give a (bleep) what you think. He’s doing what he thinks he should do.”
Candace Buckner: Brooks’s closing thought on Jason Smith: “He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around.” Wall has repeatedly said this, too. Personally, I don’t know if there are too many players, who have started games, to remain as graceful abt being benched as Jason Smith.
Peter Edmiston: Fizdale, on Mike Conley’s injury: “He can’t hide it. He’s been giving us everything he’s got, but he’s doing it on one foot. We’ve got to figure something out to get him better and back to us as fast as possible.”
KC Johnson: Hoiberg reiterated that LaVine is on track to be cleared for contact practices on next week’s West Coast trip.
November 15, 2017 | 7:07 pm EST Update
Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington is finalizing the framework of a four-year, $62 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN. Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo and Covington’s representatives with CAA Sports are expecting a signed agreement as soon as the end of this week, league sources said.