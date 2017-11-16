Sean Cunningham: Here's another way to look at tonight'…
Sean Cunningham: Here’s another way to look at tonight’s 46-point Kings loss in Atlanta: Worst in last 5 years was last season’s 35 point drubbing in Houston. Tonight is the worst loss margin of Vivek Ranadive’s era of ownership.
November 15, 2017 | 10:05 pm EST Update
Noah has been on the inactive list both games he’s been eligible to play and that doesn’t seem it will change anytime soon. “With the amount of centers we can’t even really find a lot of minutes for Willy [Hernangomez],” coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We’ll just have to play it by ear and see where it goes.”
Noah didn’t comment, but Hornacek said the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, who was voted the team’s defensive captain, has handled the situation professionally. “Jo’s a great team guy,” Hornacek said. “He wants us to win. He sees how they’re playing right now. He doesn’t want to have to rock the boat but he is competitive and he wants to be out there to help us.”
“I think the NBA should not have an inactive list,” he said. “They have 15 guys on the roster, make 15 spots on the bench. Because then you have games where maybe you can get everybody in, get them some run. But then you have two guys that are inactive. It’s a tough spot. But Jo’s a professional. He’s continuing to work hard and wait for his time.”
The film, titled “Shot in the Dark,” follows the basketball team at Orr Academy High School as they compete and face systemic injustices in the city. It’s the second film in a new FOX Sports documentary series called “Magnify,” which also includes “89 Blocks,” produced by LeBron James’ digital media company UNINTERRUPTED and Sports Illustrated.
November 15, 2017 | 9:38 pm EST Update
Fred Hoiberg said it hasn’t yet been determined whether Nikola Mirotic will travel on the Bulls’ four-game trip that begins Sunday in Phoenix. What is settled is who will be the starting power forward when Mirotic is physically cleared to play. “I would say Lauri (Markkanen) is our starter moving forward,” Hoiberg said.
Brian Seltzer: Brown said he showed Simmons the “royalty” he’s with this season in respect to assist leaders. “It’s amazing” Brown said of the company Simmons keeps so soon.