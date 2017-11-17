Michael Cunningham: Bembry (wrist fracture) upgraded to…
Michael Cunningham: Bembry (wrist fracture) upgraded to probable on Hawks injury report. Hasn’t played since season opener.
November 17, 2017 | 5:33 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: Mavs owner Mark Cuban is in talks to become majority owner of Dallas’ @nbagleague affiliate (@TexasLegends), according to league sources
Marc Stein: If the ownership transfer comes to fruition, as expected, Dallas would become the 23rd NBA in the 26-team @nbagleague to hold majority ownership of its affiliate
Despite standing one player shy of being able to dress the maximum of 13 players on game nights, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday there are no plans for a roster move.
Spoelstra previously had mentioned the possibility of seasoning for Adebayo in the developmental league. “I’m not at that point right now,” he said Friday. “But if it gets to a point where he’s not playing, I mean, he’s my next guy. That’s the thing. I’m still surprised he hasn’t found a way in.”
Ira Winderman: Wizards coach Scott Brooks on Waiters, “I loved coaching him.” He did that with Thunder. Said he underestimated Waiters as a playmaker.
Gina Mizell: Jameer Nelson on the end of his #Nuggets tenure: “Management and ownership wanted the two younger point guards (Murray and Mudiay) to play. It’s no secret. That just was reality. It wasn’t a surprise. It was just a matter of when was it gonna happen?”