Michael Cunningham: Bembry (wrist) says he's ready to p…
Michael Cunningham: Bembry (wrist) says he’s ready to play but still coming up with plan with train staff. “I say within the next four games I’ll be playing.”
November 18, 2017 | 11:37 am EST Update
Marc D’Amico: Kyrie Irving says he will return to wearing his mask, which he took off during the second half Thursday night, when he takes the court tonight against Atlanta.
Chris Forsberg: Jaylen Brown took the first flight to Atlanta Friday morning to spend time with friends and family of Trevin Steede. Brad: “He said it was good to spend time with family and friends.”
Keith Pompey: The #Sixers will recall @Furkan Korkmaz from the #Sevens before tonight’s game vs. #GoldenStateWarriors.
Earl K. Sneed: Per @MavsPR, Seth Curry (stress reaction, left tibia), Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee quadriceps tendinitis) and Josh McRoberts (lower extremity injury) are all out for the @Dallas Mavericks against Milwaukee. #DALvsMIL