November 18, 2017
November 18, 2017
The 76ers are expected to provide an update on Markelle Fultz’s right shoulder on Sunday. The first-overall pick in June’s NBA draft is in Lexington, Ky., this weekend to be reevaluated by surgeon Ben Kibler at the Shoulder Center of Kentucky. Kilber determined that Fultz had scapular muscle imbalance in addition to soreness in his shoulder during his first visit there on Oct. 29. Kilber is expected to reexamine Fultz’s shoulder on Sunday.
Storyline: Markelle Fultz Injury
