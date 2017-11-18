Michael Cunningham: Hawks say Taylor diagnosed with retina tear, out 1-2 weeks
November 18, 2017 | 2:14 pm EST Update
Ryan Wolstat: We learned today that Kyle Lowry has a serious arm. Was flinging a football around. Said he never played because “that sport is way too physical for me.” That’s funny coming from one of NBA’s toughest players.
November 18, 2017 | 1:30 pm EST Update
The 76ers are expected to provide an update on Markelle Fultz’s right shoulder on Sunday. The first-overall pick in June’s NBA draft is in Lexington, Ky., this weekend to be reevaluated by surgeon Ben Kibler at the Shoulder Center of Kentucky. Kilber determined that Fultz had scapular muscle imbalance in addition to soreness in his shoulder during his first visit there on Oct. 29. Kilber is expected to reexamine Fultz’s shoulder on Sunday.
The guard previously visited two Major League Baseball doctors who specialize in shoulder injuries. All three doctors confirmed that there’s no structural damage in his shoulder.
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens isn’t letting his team get content after 14 straight wins and continues to suggest that Boston may not be as good as its record indicates. “We haven’t played well enough to consider this win streak to be valid in my opinion,” Stevens said Saturday morning at Boston’s shootaround at Philips Arena. “We’ve figured out ways to win games. We gotta play a lot better.”