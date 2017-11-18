Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says Bembry (wrist) is …
Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says Bembry (wrist) is available to play. If plays, will be in “short bursts” with total minutes “based on feel.”
November 18, 2017 | 6:39 pm EST Update
Keith Pompey: #Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Joel Embiid: “He looks a lot different than a week ago. Something happened. I️ don’t know.”
Monte Poole: No rest for #Warriors vets tonight. Expect three vets – Iguodala, Livingston, West – to rest roughly once every 4-6 weeks. Others less so, and none to be scheduled more than a few days in advance.
Josh Robbins: Ricky Rubio (right Achilles soreness) will play and will start tonight, the Jazz said.
Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says Babbitt (back) will start if he’s OK after warming up. Won’t reveal who would play if he can’t go.
Scot Pollard: As a member of teams involved in some of the biggest “fights” in early 2000’s, I agree. It hurt when teammates were suspended and we lost games as a result. A pushing match isn’t worth even one loss. I want my teammates in uniform.