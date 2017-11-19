Michael Cunningham: Hawks to recall Brussino, Dorsey an…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks to recall Brussino, Dorsey and Plumlee from G-League affiliate. They will join team in San Antonio prior to Mon game at Spurs.
November 19, 2017 | 4:45 pm EST Update
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant should be “fine” for Wednesday at OKC. Sitting as a precaution tonight.
Mark Medina: Who’s starting in place of Kevin Durant tonight? Steve Kerr says Omri Casspi will start