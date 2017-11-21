Paul Garcia: Coach Pop on the Hawks: "They don't play l…
Paul Garcia: Coach Pop on the Hawks: “They don’t play like their record. They’re a tough out for everybody.” Pop said the Hawks play hard on both ends and they’ve suffered some close losses which is a reason their record sits at 3-13.
November 20, 2017 | 7:04 pm EST Update
Harrison Wind: NBA just announced that Nuggets coach Michael Malone has been suspended for one game for entering the court and making contact with an official last night vs Lakers. He’ll serve his suspension tonight vs Kings.
Chris Dempsey: Wes Unseld, who took over last night after Malone was ejected, will coach the #Nuggets tonight vs. the Kings
Bobby Marks: NBA also announces that the ejection fine for Nikola Jokic has been rescinded. Jokic should not have been ejected last night. The technical foul has not been rescinded.
Tom Orsborn: Pop hadn’t heard David Lee announced his retirement Sunday: “Did he really? Wow. He had a good last year then because he really did a good job for us. I mean, he wasn’t just energetic, he gave us good play on both ends of the court. He ended well, that’s for sure.” #Spurs