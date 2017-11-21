Paul Garcia: "We're real happy with Dewayne," said Coac…
Paul Garcia: “We’re real happy with Dewayne,” said Coach Bud of the former Spurs center now playing for Atlanta. Bud said not only is Dedmon a productive player on the court, but he also adds character to the locker room.
November 20, 2017 | 7:47 pm EST Update
Darnell Mayberry: LaVine: “I’ve been doing everything, from dunking to running. The only thing I haven’t been cleared for is contact.” #Bulls #BullsNation
Darnell Mayberry: LaVine: “I’ve tested myself in many ways to show that I’m OK. I’m just happy that I’m at that point now.” #Bulls #BullsNation
Sean Grande: Brad on whether Dennis Smith Jr. was “in the conversation” for the Celtics with the #3 pick…”Sure. That’s why we had him in. This class was so deep, so many good players, it was going to be hard to choose one. It came back to the idea of Jayson and Jaylen growing together.”
Clay Bailey: Fizz said no lineup changes. Brandan Wright out with groin injury. Tyreke shoulder still an issue “But he’s going to give it a go.” Fizz said Tyreke’s “was much more of a stinger.”
Michael Cunningham: Muscala (ankle) out for Hawks at Spurs. Babbitt, Bembry, Plumlee all available to play.
Jeff Zillgitt: So, the Warriors have hired an esports exec, Hunter Leigh, who will oversee franchise’s team in North American League of Legends Championship Series and Warriors’ NBA 2K league. Will report to Kirk Lacob.
November 20, 2017 | 7:27 pm EST Update
Vincent Goodwill: As expected, Bulls’ Zach LaVine cleared for contact practice. Bulls out west for the week