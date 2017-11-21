Michael Cunningham: Muscala (ankle) out for Hawks at Sp…
Michael Cunningham: Muscala (ankle) out for Hawks at Spurs. Babbitt, Bembry, Plumlee all available to play.
November 20, 2017 | 7:47 pm EST Update
Darnell Mayberry: LaVine: “I’ve been doing everything, from dunking to running. The only thing I haven’t been cleared for is contact.” #Bulls #BullsNation
Darnell Mayberry: LaVine: “I’ve tested myself in many ways to show that I’m OK. I’m just happy that I’m at that point now.” #Bulls #BullsNation
Sean Grande: Brad on whether Dennis Smith Jr. was “in the conversation” for the Celtics with the #3 pick…”Sure. That’s why we had him in. This class was so deep, so many good players, it was going to be hard to choose one. It came back to the idea of Jayson and Jaylen growing together.”
Clay Bailey: Fizz said no lineup changes. Brandan Wright out with groin injury. Tyreke shoulder still an issue “But he’s going to give it a go.” Fizz said Tyreke’s “was much more of a stinger.”
Jeff Zillgitt: So, the Warriors have hired an esports exec, Hunter Leigh, who will oversee franchise’s team in North American League of Legends Championship Series and Warriors’ NBA 2K league. Will report to Kirk Lacob.
November 20, 2017 | 7:27 pm EST Update
Vincent Goodwill: As expected, Bulls’ Zach LaVine cleared for contact practice. Bulls out west for the week
Darnell Mayberry: Zach LaVine has been cleared for full-contact practice. Still no definite timetable for his return. But he says he feels great.