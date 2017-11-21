USA Today Sports

November 21, 2017 | 5:43 pm EST Update
Since opening night against the Warriors, who began the season slowly on the defensive end, the Rockets have played relatively few defensive teams. To the Rockets, however, there is an answer for each defensive tactic, with success or failure in their hands, and usually in Harden’s. “Last year I thought he was unbelievable,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “I don’t know what he is this year. He’s gone up another level.”
via Houston Chronicle

Uncategorized



Storyline: D'Antoni-Harden Dynamic
Was your approach any different with Drummond because his free throw issues were so public and obvious to people — whereas other guys may be working on improvements that are more subtle? Idan Ravin: There were so many more things. That wasn’t something we even had a conversation about. It was, ‘you’re going to lose 30 pounds. We’re going to get better. We’re going to become more serious. We’re going to get more focused.’
via NBA.com

Uncategorized



With Aaron Gordon, what did you see that needed fixing? Or, improving? Idan Ravin: I think it was just this complete overhaul. There was a technical side, there was a physical side, there was a mental side. And there was also him getting healthy, too, because for a lot of parts of his career he wasn’t playing at 100 percent. There was also convincing him, you’re more than the best dunker in the world. There’s a lot to you. And with him, I fundamentally believe he can be a top five player in the NBA, and be first team all-defense, and do things that no one has done on both sides of the ball.
via NBA.com

Uncategorized



