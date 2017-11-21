Michael Cunningham: Babbitt (back) and Muscala (ankle) …
Michael Cunningham: Babbitt (back) and Muscala (ankle) ruled out for Hawks vs LAC on Wed
November 21, 2017 | 5:43 pm EST Update
Since opening night against the Warriors, who began the season slowly on the defensive end, the Rockets have played relatively few defensive teams. To the Rockets, however, there is an answer for each defensive tactic, with success or failure in their hands, and usually in Harden’s. “Last year I thought he was unbelievable,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “I don’t know what he is this year. He’s gone up another level.”
When he is making his step-back jumper, D’Antoni said, “I would say it’s all over. But it’s all over, anyway. The guy is so good offensively, it makes him so much more difficult to guard, if that’s possible. But his efficiency is off the charts. That’s where he’s really good, how efficient he has been. A big part of that is making shots.”
“I’m moving better, a lot better, so I’m more efficient,” Harden said. “I’m more able to get to my spots I want to quickly, not taking those unneeded steps on the court whether I’m trying to score or I’m trying to make a play for somebody else. Just trying to be a little bit faster and be more efficient.”
This past summer, Idan Ravin got back together with Detroit center Andre Drummond, whom he trained before the Pistons took Drummond ninth overall in the 2012 Draft, and who had bottomed out as a player in 2016-17.
Was your approach any different with Drummond because his free throw issues were so public and obvious to people — whereas other guys may be working on improvements that are more subtle? Idan Ravin: There were so many more things. That wasn’t something we even had a conversation about. It was, ‘you’re going to lose 30 pounds. We’re going to get better. We’re going to become more serious. We’re going to get more focused.’
Idan Ravin on Andre Drummond: And I’ve said this before: what I saw him do this summer, and what he did with me, he’s at 15 percent capacity what he’s doing with his team. He could be absolutely extraordinary. Extraordinary. But it’s hard to believe that when you see 6-11 and 285 pounds. You see that in a certain way. But what I saw this summer…magical.
With Aaron Gordon, what did you see that needed fixing? Or, improving? Idan Ravin: I think it was just this complete overhaul. There was a technical side, there was a physical side, there was a mental side. And there was also him getting healthy, too, because for a lot of parts of his career he wasn’t playing at 100 percent. There was also convincing him, you’re more than the best dunker in the world. There’s a lot to you. And with him, I fundamentally believe he can be a top five player in the NBA, and be first team all-defense, and do things that no one has done on both sides of the ball.